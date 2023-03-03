Students of VO Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, boycotted classes on Thursday, March 2, against the closure of gates by 8.40 am as this is forcing latecomers to return home. The protest was led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) District Secretary Karthick.

The poor condition of roads and the increase in traffic during peak hours were citied as the reason for the delay. Students across departments staged a demonstration and boycotted classes and their demand was that the college administration keeps the gates open at all times.

SFI's Karthick shared that the attendance of students is affected by this move. He pointed out that students work late at night in part-time jobs to earn a living while pursuing their academics, which leads to them reaching the college late. "When students come late, they would attend the remaining classes and the second session of the day, so that they would get half day attendance, which will be helpful for their academics," he justified.

VOC functions under Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, which has an hourly attendance system, so the students must have options for every class, Karthick said. If the college refuses to keep the gates open, the strike will continue, he informed.