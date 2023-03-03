A petition was submitted by a PhD student to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, via CM's special cell. In the petition, it was alleged that Surandai, Head of Department, Commerce at Kamarajar Government Arts College has been sexually harassing the petitioner for the past seven years, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The student also alleged that she was subjected to mental torture as the power supply to her room was cut off and she was threatened that her NOC (No Objection Certificate) will not be signed, which is mandatory for her doctorate's completion.

"My guide J Merlinseelar Singh went to another government college in Palkulam on transfer. I continue to study for the doctorate in the commerce department in Surandai college. For the past seven years, the HOD has been sexually harassing me. By sitting in the room, allocated for the research students, the HOD is talking with me in an obscene manner using filthy words of 'double meaning'. He is forcing me to choose him as my guide and saying that I can complete my doctorate only if he signs on the NOC. A stern action should be taken against the HOD to save other research students from his act," demanded the PhD student in her petition.

Protests begin at Kamarajar Government Arts College

On Thursday, March 2, several students held a sit-in protest on the college campus, urging the state government to initiate action. The police personnel and college authorities spoke to the students and assured them that they will take action against the suspect if the inquiry finds him guilty.

Separate inquiries were conducted by the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Tirunelveli, Baskaran, district administration, college administration and the police. "I have prepared a detailed report by conducting an inquiry with the petitioner, her parents, fellow students and suspect. I also discussed it with the police and college administration. I will send my report to the official Directorate of Collegiate Education who will decide the next course of action," Baskaran told The New Indian Express.