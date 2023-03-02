A meeting of the Kakatiya Medical College's (KMC) Anti-Ragging Committee, presided over by Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas, was conducted on Wednesday, March 1. The postgraduate (PG) second-year Dr MD Saif's attitude towards Dr Preethi was criticised by the 14-member committee. On Wednesday, March 1, the Anti-Ragging Committee met at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). According to the committee, ragging is prohibited in all universities and colleges across the country, and harassment is considered to be a form of ragging, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

However, the first-year postgraduate (PG) student Dr Dharawath Preethi had been targeted and harassed by senior student Dr MD Saif for the past two months. Unable to put up with his harassment, she took drastic action and attempted suicide in MGM Hospital, Warangal. The Anti-Ragging Committee deemed it as a punishable incident. The resolution regarding harassment and ragging at Kakatiya Medical College was approved by the committe. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in New Delhi received the report regarding the issue from the committee, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Divvela Mohandas, Principal of KMC, said that Dr Saif had harassed PG first-year student Dr Dharawath Preethi. According to Mohandas, Saif has been suspended from the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).