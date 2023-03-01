An intermediate first-year student died by committing suicide at a private college in Narisingi on February 28, Tuesday night at around 10.30 pm. Although the exact reason for this step is not yet probed, it is said that the extreme step was taken under an alleged state of depression.

The deceased boy has been identified as S Sathwik, a 16-year-old who was pursuing his studies at Sri Chaitanya Kalasala College, Narsingi while staying in hostel. Following the incident, tension prevailed at the college premises and continued till today, Wednesday morning, with the deceased’s parents, relatives and student organisations staging protests by blocking the road near the college.

What actually happened?

Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, the boy allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the classroom. Noticing this, the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, as stated in a report by The Siasat Daily.

Following this, the police registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter after shifting the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

As per a video byte shared on Twitter by The New Indian Express, the father of the deceased states it is the irresponsibility of the college administration. Giving more details, he said that it was Swathik's friends who informed the concerned officials about how they were unable to find him. But despite this, the administration didn't initiate any further action.

Additionally, the deceased student's relatives pointed out that the ward boy should have intimated his parents about the incident. Also, it is being reported that the boy committed suicide due to harassment from teachers. The boy's peers have been protesting with slogans like 'Down Down Acharya' and 'We want justice'.