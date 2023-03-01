National Law University, Delhi welcomes former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab Prof Dr BS Bajpai as the new VC on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Additionally, Professor Bajpai has previously served as the Registrar of NLU Delhi.

As per a press release by the university, he has also served as professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice (Law); chair professor at KL Arora chair in Criminal Law; as well as the chairperson of the Centre for Criminology & Victimology at NLU Delhi. With more than thirty years of experience as a researcher and administrator, he is a prolific writer and authored more than twenty books including the recently published Handbook of Laws and Case Laws for Victims of Crime (Thomson Reuters, 2022) and Fast Track Courts in India Promise & Performance (Satyam Law International, 2022).

Additionally, he holds an extensive body of research work and regularly publishes opinion pieces in leading dailies like The Indian Express, The Hindu & The Tribune. He is the editor of two prestigious international journals: Journal of Victimology & Victim Justice (Sage Publications) and Indian Journal of Criminology (Indian Society of Criminology), the release added.

Other universities he worked at include the National Law Institute University, Bhopal, the Indian Institute of Public Administration, the Bureau of Police Research & Development, the Punjab Police Academy, Punjab, and the Department of Criminology & Forensic Science. He has also served as Member Secretary on the Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India.

A highlight of his contribution as Principal Investigator includes creating as many as 700 e-texts and videos in various areas of legal education have been remarkable. Giving more details about him, the press release said, Professor Bajpai holds a doctorate in victimology and a post-doctorate in criminal justice from Leicester University, UK where he was a Commonwealth Fellow at the Department of Criminology, Leicester University, UK. His LLM. specialisation was in Criminology & Criminal Justice.