Karnataka's Pre-University I examinations were postponed on Monday, February 27 due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Belagavi. The roadshow was 10 km long. As per sources, the Deputy Director of Pre-University, Belagavi, has taken this decision keeping in mind the potential traffic congestion and limited availability of public transportation in the area during the PM's visit, as stated in a report by PTI.

An order has been issued to all aided and non-aided colleges in the district regarding the postponement of history, physical and basic mathematics examinations. Earlier these subject examinations were scheduled to be held on February 27, Monday. Now, these exams are scheduled to be held on March 6. On the other hand, the Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the move to postpone the exams.

Read Also : Belagavi students' endless wait for buses to reach schools, colleges

Additionally, the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams will be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023. The morning session will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Students can view the final date sheet on the Karnataka PU Board website, pue.kar.nic.in, as stated in a report by Careers360.