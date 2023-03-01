Those who are aspiring to apply for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) but haven't done yet, don't worry the registration deadline has been extended again. The admission and re-registration deadline has been extended for all the programmes. The admission deadline for the January 2023 session has been extended multiple times, last time it was extended till February 28, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu. in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

2. Fill in the necessary credentials

3. Upload the documents asked

4. Submit the form

5. Pay the fees

6. Download for future reference

According to the official notification, “in a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC, ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.” Eligible students can apply for Government of India scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal.