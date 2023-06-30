Anna University has slashed its tuition fees by more than half for students from the least developed countries (LDC). This move is expected to attract more students from African countries and Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"Usually, we charge 7,500 USD from foreign students. However, from the academic year 2023-24, we have reduced the fees to 2,000 USD for least developed countries. We have sent a letter to the embassy of LDC and African countries about the fee reduction," said Anna University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj, adding soon the university will write letters to the education ministries of these countries to sensitise them about the low fees and courses offered by the university.

Creating awareness

"I am hopeful that we can create awareness about our university among the foreign students. Besides, we will also reach out to the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), which also facilitates admission of foreign students into Indian universities," added Velraj.

Currently, the university has 5% (200 seats) of its total seats reserved for foreign nationals. However, every year hardly 40 to 50 seats are filled. "We have a set target of at least 200 foreign students by 2030," said an official of the university.

QS World University ranking 2024

In the QS World University ranking 2024, which was announced recently, Anna University has secured 427th position while last year it ranked in the band of 551-560. Now the university is among the top 500 universities in the world, and it aims to make the most of the improved ranking and attract more foreign students.

"If more foreign students and faculty members will join our university, it's ranking in international platforms will improve further. Currently, we cannot afford to bring in foreign faculty, but our move to attract foreign students will yield results," said Velraj.