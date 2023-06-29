A second-year postgraduate (PG) student from the Paediatrics department, Dr Srikrishna Kedari (27), died under suspicious circumstances in staff quarters corridor of GSL Medical College and Hospital Rajamahendravaram on Thursday, June 29. The deceased was identified as a native of Tenail and he was staying at staff quarters. His body was found in the staff quarters corridor, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

After finding out the information, the college authorities immediately alerted the Rajanagaram police and receiving this information, DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Venekateswararao and Rajanagaram CI (Circle Inspector) Kasiviswanath rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the local government hospital.

Disclosing more details, police said they found blood stains and injuries on his body. Immediately after he was made aware of the incident, the deceased's father Sivaramalingesararao arrived at the medical college from Tenali.

Speaking about what happened later, CI Kasiviswanath told The New Indian Express, "We registered the case as a suspicious death and we are investigating the case from all angles. We do not want to reveal any details at this juncture. We are waiting for the forensic medical report."

"We have deployed our sleuths in the college to obtain key information. We do not want to come to an early conclusion on this case," he added. Kedari pursued his MBBS in the same college and was pursuing his second-year PG in MD Paediatrics, the CI said.

Father's demands

Speaking to the media, the deceased father, Sivaramalingeswararao, demanded the police conduct an unbiased inquiry and arrest the culprits. "My son was not timid to commit suicide. He was brilliant," his father said.

The clues team and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to obtain key evidence in this case. Additionally, the police have also seized the mobile phone of the deceased medico and recorded the call data details.



Due to the sudden demise of Kedari, a pall of gloom descended over the medical college and hostels. Staff and students were recollecting their association and friendship with Kedari.

Though the reasons behind the exact death of Kedari were not available immediately, students and faculty are anxiously awaiting forensic medical reports. Rajanagaram police registered a case and a probe is underway. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the parents, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.