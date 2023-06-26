This infection is being attributed to a myriad of things, ranging from unclean water to insect bites. | Pic: Edex Livec

Students of the Government Higher Primary School at Tumakuru, Karnataka, have reported finding black spots on the soles of their feet, over the past few days. These students, eight of whom are girls, are studying between Class I and Class VII. This infection has even affected two of the students’ teachers, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

According to KB Shivakumar, Chairman of the School Development and Management Committee (SDMC), the infection might have surfaced because of an unhygienic water supply. He further said that the storage tank in the village remained unclean for several years and that the infection might have been caused by a fungus.

Somashekhar, Banasandra Gram Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) assured that the issue will be addressed and resolved at the earliest.

In the meanwhile, the infected students and teachers were inspected by Dr Madhumati, a dermatologist at the Turuvekere Taluk Hospital.

“It looks like it is a skin disease caused by insect bites. I have advised the concerned authorities to sanitise the school premises. But a second opinion from the experts is sought,” she told The New Indian Express. Despite being a rare infection, the doctor observed that there is no need to panic, as it will subside on its own in four to five days. Dr Supriya, the concerned Taluk Health Officer, and her staff are also likely to visit the village today, Monday, June 26.