The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) Post Graduation (PG) 2023 admit card for June 26 exam. Those candidates who will appear for CUET(PG) – 2023 Examination on the mentioned date can check and download the admit card through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download CUET PG 2023 admit card:

1. Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link

3. Login with the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen

6. Check the admit card

7. Download for future reference

To recall, the CUET PG examination was conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

CUET, the entrance exam to central universities, was introduced in 2022 and slowly, many institutions have been following it. CUET was mainly launched to conduct one exam for all central universities in the country for UG and PG programmes. CUET PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in various institutions.