The Higher Education Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu has increased the number of seats in government arts and science colleges by 20% as the demand has also increased this year. This was informed by Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday, June 22, and reported by The New Indian Express.



Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy also stated that government arts and science colleges have been asked to increase the seats by 20%, whereas, when it comes to government-aided colleges, they have been asked to increase the intake by 15% and the private colleges have been permitted to increase the intake by 10%.



As of now, 77,986 students have taken admission to Tamil Nadu's arts and science colleges this year, shared Ponmudy while disclosing admission details. He also shared that among the 77,986 students, 27,986 were OC students while 17,985 belong to backward communities. The remaining seats have been assigned to students hailing from other reservation categories which include most backward class, scheduled caste and scheduled tribes, informed the minister.



The Higher Education Minister also stated that a recruitment drive has been initiated by the government to fill the vacancies when it comes to guest lecturers posts. The vacancy stands at about 4,000. This is for various government arts and science colleges in the state. He also informed that funds have been disbursed for the same.