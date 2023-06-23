The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has scheduled to release the result of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 tomorrow, June 24 at 5.00 pm. Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Steps to download JEE Advanced AAT 2023:

1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. On the homepage, select AAT 2023 result link

3. Login with the credentials

4. Check the results

5. Download for future reference

To recall, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 was conducted on June 21. The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 started on June 18 and ended on June 19. Simultaneously, those candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023, after the declaration of the AAT result, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Allotment of seats

Candidates securing marks above the cut-off will be declared PASS in the test. There is no separate ranking in the AAT. Allotment of seats will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2023 and BArch. The programme will be offered only to those candidates who declared PASS in the AAT.