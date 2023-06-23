The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) June 2023 correction window today, June 23, 2023. Those candidates who have applied for FMGE can make changes to the application form through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Steps to make changes in FMGE June 2023 application:

1. Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on FMGE June 2023 link

3. Enter the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your application will appear on the screen

6. Make the changes

7. Pay the fees

8. Click on submit

9. Re-check your corrections

10. Download for future reference



The correction window will open today, June 23, and close on June 26, 2023. Additionally, the final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images will open on July 7 and close on July 10, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The correction opportunity allows you to make corrections to any information/documents in the application form except name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city. Moreover, the admit card will be issued on July 25 and FMGE exam will be conducted on July 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of FMGE.