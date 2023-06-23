Apple's much-awaited and much anticipated Back to University offers for students as well as teachers across college and universities is back again in India. The offer is available to current and newly accepted university students and teachers, staff members at all levels, according to an IANS report.



This offer is now open and valid till October 2 at Apple BKC, Mumbai and Apple Saket, Delhi as well as all Apple stores online where students and teachers can enjoy significant savings on Apple Macs or iPads.



People can also get AirPods with Mac and Apple Pencil with iPad, 20% off AppleCare+ and more.



With the education pricing, one can get AirPods with an eligible Mac or Apple Pencil with an eligible iPad; along with this, they can avail 20% off on Apple Care+ which is an insurance policy that covers your gadget during the policy period for repairs and is also valid during the campaign.



There will also be three months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+ and then a special student rate where they have to pay only Rs 59 per month.



Here is the list of eligible products:

1) MacBook Air



2) MacBook Pro



3) iMac 24 + AirPods (3rd Gen)



4) Mac mini + AirPods (2nd gen)



5) iPad Pro 11-inch, 12.9-inch



6) iPad Air 5th Gen + Apple Pencil (2nd Gen).



For everyone's delight, now one can customise Mac or personalise iPad, AirPods and Pencil at Apple stores. Apple channel partners also have offers lined up for customers, valid from June 18 to September 30 which give people a chance to save on Mac or iPad with education pricing.