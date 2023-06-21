After Class X, students are often at crossroads, after all, the course they pick can significantly determine their future 'course'. To help them through this difficult decision-making time, the Government of Rajasthan is organising multiple sessions on career counselling. This is for all government senior secondary schools of the state, specifically for students who have cleared Class X.

It is from June 28 to July 5 that the School Education Department will organise counselling sessions in Rajasthan's government schools as per the initiative of State Education Minister BD Kalla and Minister of State for Education, Zahida Khan. This is under the initiative Dial Future, stated a report in PTI.

School Education Department's Secretary Naveen Jain informed that the main aim of these counselling sessions is to hone an understanding in students so that they are able to pick the right subject which aligns with what they are interested in. The choices should also be made by being mindful of one's own ability and attitude so that one's career goals can be met.

The programme's outline is ready and as per it, students will be encouraged to pick subjects as per career options.