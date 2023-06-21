The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) collected Rs 1,000 from its outgoing students from all autonomous colleges towards record maintenance fees and this has not gone down well with many students, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) put up posters condemning this act of MKU authorities.

Autonomous college principals sent out a circular for all outgoing students stating that it will be collecting Rs 1,000 from each and every student who is passing out from April 2023 summative exams and this is a record maintenance fee.

When The New Indian Express reached out to MKU's Controller of Examinations (i/c) T Dharmaraj, he said that autonomous colleges can conduct semester exams, publish the results and then, MKU would issue provisional certificates and degree certificates.

No fees was collected to maintain records even though students who have passed out could contact colleges for getting genuine certificates. The same fees are being collected from non-autonomous colleges during the first semester.

Madras University started collecting the same fees from autonomous college students ten years ago. "During the recent finance committee meeting, authorities of the department of higher education asked to collect such fees, then gained approval in the syndicate. It is an exorbitant fee, but routine for all the varsities. MKU started collecting it only now", he clarified.