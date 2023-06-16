A section of postgraduate (PG) students, who were scheduled to appear for the UGC-NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) examination on June 15, Thursday, were not able to appear for the national test as the University of Kerala's PG first-semester examination began on the same day, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The NET exams for Political Science, Psychology and Environmental Science were scheduled on Thursday (June 15), for which, the notification was issued in May. However, on June 8, the university announced the timetable for the first semester PG examinations, scheduled to begin on June 15.

Despite representations from the PG students, the varsity did not re-schedule the exam, it is alleged. However, a senior university official said the matter was discussed with the Syndicate but it was decided that they will stick to the original exam schedule. Speaking on this, an MA Political Science student said, "I had paid Rs 1,150 to register for the UGC-NET exam and had also thoroughly prepared for it. But due to the adamant stance of the university, we were unable to attend the exam."

The clash in exam dates also affected PG students for whom the varsity exams were conducted as improvement or supplementary. In 2021, the university rescheduled its second semester PG exams after it was pointed out that the dates clashed with the UGC-NET exam, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.