Making washrooms accessible, constructing tactile paths and ramps and installing signage boards with Braille are some of the features that will be incorporated in Delhi's government school buildings to make them more friendly for children with special needs. The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to start work on this project, as stated in a report by PTI.



Some of the schools in which the work will be started include RSKV Patparganj, SKV Ghazipur and Government Girls Senior Secondary School No 3 Badarpur in the east and southeast districts. As per the official documents, the department has floated tenders for these works and the duration given for completion of work ranges from one to three months.

At the school in Badarpur for which the tender has been floated for Rs 81.01 lakh, the department plans to have tactile tile paths in outdoor and indoor ramps, corridors on all floors, ramps with proper slopes in all blocks with double handrails, accessible parking and reception, accessible toilet for Children With Special Needs (CWSN), staircase with colour contrast strips and double height handrails, accessible drinking water facility and signage boards with Braille, the document read.

Additionally, as per the documents, similar works will be carried out in other schools in the east, southeast and south districts. The department has also floated tenders for whitewashing works and other repair works for some government schools, as stated in a report by PTI.



Earlier this week, while inaugurating the school building of a government school in Uttam Nagar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that the government schools being built in Delhi have excellent facilities. Parents across Delhi have taken their children out of private schools and admitted them to government schools, he said. "Very few schools in Delhi are left to be modernised," Kejriwal said.