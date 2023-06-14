Lecturers at the University of Mysore have demanded that the higher education department rectify the problems with the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) portal soon.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the university-affiliated BEd Colleges Lecturers Association Secretary Anthony Paul Raj said that Karnataka’s Department of Higher Education had introduced UUCMS more than a year ago to unify and integrate the functioning and the governance of all colleges and public universities in the state, bringing them under one umbrella.

“From admissions and examinations to awarding degrees had to be done through UUCMS. It also includes class monitoring, lesson plans and students’ attendance, performance assessment, and promotion of faculty,” he said.

However, Raj complained that due to problems in UUCMS, the colleges and universities are facing trouble in the registration of students, registering emails IDs and cell phone numbers of staff and faculty. Their other complaints are that they are unable to fill the students' discipline columns or unable to receive the marks cards through DigiLocker and many others, TNIE added.

"We have written letters to the concerned departments and met the authorities, but it has been of no use. The issues with the UUCMS has caused problems for the students as well as for the staff," he said.