Following the discovery of replicated question papers for the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) final-year examinations, allegations of negligence have emerged against Dr YSR University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place on May 23 when the question paper that MDS students received was a replica of the one from December 2021. This raised concerns about the integrity of the university's examination process and the authorities' commitment to their profession, said a report by The New Indian Express.

The entire Paper 3 of Part II in Pediatric Dentistry was replicated with three out of the three questions remaining unchanged, except for minor alterations in the second question and font size, the report added.

While the student associations are calling for preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future, the authorities have attributed the incident to a coincidence.

Authorities, students react…

Speaking to TNIE, Dr. Korukonda Babji, the Vice-Chancellor of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, expressed his regret over the incident and promised to thoroughly investigate the matter.

"We maintain a practice in preparing the question paper, and questions are often shuffled from a guide. While it may be a coincidence that the questions in the December of 2021 question paper are the same as the May 2023 MDS question paper, we take this matter seriously. If any mistake has been made, we will take appropriate precautions to prevent it from happening again," he said.

Moreover, students also expressed concerns about the incident, stating that it has undermined trust in the university's examination system.

“The government claims to provide quality education, but the negligent actions of the question paper-setting team contradict this. We demand a comprehensive investigation and stricter protocols to ensure fairness and authenticity in future exams. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding academic integrity and maintaining the credibility of educational institutions,” said ABVP state secretary, Suluru Yachendra.