Palnadu district administration in Andhra Pradesh took up a month-long special drive across the district to identify child labourers and rescue them on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday, June 12.

As a part of the drive, the officials have been conducting raids at various shopping malls, and brick-manufacturing companies, and have already identified seven child labourers who have been shifted to a safe home.

World Day Against Child Labour aims to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labour, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the data released by the United Nations (UN), approximately 160 million children worldwide are involved in child labour, which represents 1 in every 10 children. From 2000 to 2020, child labour decreased by 85.5 million, dropping from 16% to 9.6%. For nearly two decades, there has been steady progress in reducing the number of child labourers.

On the other hand, experts opine that the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged more families into poverty and forced more children into child labour.

The officials from various departments including the labour department, women and child welfare, education, childline, medical health and district legal service authorities have formed special teams and are conducting raids, TNIE added.

Narasaraopet Assistant Commissioner of Labour G Dhana Lakshmi said that it is a crime to force a child to quit school and force minors into labour. She also added that severe action would be taken against the firm owners who recruit minor children for work as well as parents as per law.