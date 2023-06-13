The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 results were declared today, June 13, Tuesday. All details were announced via a press note that the National Testing Agency.

The agency has allotted all-India ranks to the students and admitting authorities will be drawing a merit list based on the ranking and the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction, stated the press note.

Here are the top ten rankers with details on their category, marks, percentile score, all-India ranks and which state they hail from.



PRABANJAN J | General category | Marks: 720 | Percentile: 99.999901 | All-India Rank: 1 | State: Tamil Nadu

BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI | OBC- NCL category | Marks: 720 | Percentile: 99.999901 | All-India Rank: 1 | State: Andhra Pradesh

KAUSTAV BAURI | SC category | Marks: 716 | Percentile: 99.9998528 | All-India Rank: 3 | State: Tamil Nadu

PRANJAL AGGARWAL | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 4 | State: Punjab

DHRUV ADVANI | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 5 | State: Karnataka

SURYA SIDDHARTH N | OBC- NCL category | Marks: Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 6 | State: Tamil Nadu

SHRINIKETH RAVI | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 7 | State: Maharashtra

SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 8 | State: Odisha

VARUN S | OBC- NCL category | Marks: Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 9 | State: Tamil Nadu

PARTH KHANDELWAL | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 10 | State: Rajasthan