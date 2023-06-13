Published: 13th June 2023
NEET UG results 2023: Here's the list of top 10 rankers
The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 results were declared today, June 13, Tuesday. All details were announced via a press note that the National Testing Agency.
The agency has allotted all-India ranks to the students and admitting authorities will be drawing a merit list based on the ranking and the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction, stated the press note.
Here are the top ten rankers with details on their category, marks, percentile score, all-India ranks and which state they hail from.
PRABANJAN J | General category | Marks: 720 | Percentile: 99.999901 | All-India Rank: 1 | State: Tamil Nadu
BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI | OBC- NCL category | Marks: 720 | Percentile: 99.999901 | All-India Rank: 1 | State: Andhra Pradesh
KAUSTAV BAURI | SC category | Marks: 716 | Percentile: 99.9998528 | All-India Rank: 3 | State: Tamil Nadu
PRANJAL AGGARWAL | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 4 | State: Punjab
DHRUV ADVANI | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 5 | State: Karnataka
SURYA SIDDHARTH N | OBC- NCL category | Marks: Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 6 | State: Tamil Nadu
SHRINIKETH RAVI | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 7 | State: Maharashtra
SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 8 | State: Odisha
VARUN S | OBC- NCL category | Marks: Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 9 | State: Tamil Nadu
PARTH KHANDELWAL | General Category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 10 | State: Rajasthan