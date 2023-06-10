The Delhi University (DU) announced on Friday, June 9, that it will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for PhD admissions beginning from the upcoming academic year. This will be the first time that the university will admit students into the PhD programmes through a common test. Previously, the university conducted written tests and interviews for admission to PhD.



The decision was taken during the Executive Council (EC) meeting, where a battery of resolutions was approved, including the five-year LLB programme.



The university released a statement in which it stated, "PhD admission will be done on the basis of CUET (PhD)-2023 based on the recommendation of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council, after deliberations on various matters related to admission and attendance of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic session 2023-24, the same were also accepted by the Executive Council (EC)," according to PTI.



Changes initiated

The university has deemed that the entrance test will be through the national-based CUET (PhD)-2023 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, teaching and non-teaching categories serving in the university can directly appear for interviews, the officials confirmed.



It added that, "These rules for PhD will be applicable from the academic session 2023-2024."



Medical courses/Partition, Tribal Studies, Hindu Studies Centres

The other decisions that were taken was the eligibility condition and seat matrix recommendations of the Medical Science Courses Admission Committee (MCAC) for admission to undergraduate (MBBS/BDS) courses for the academic session 2023-2024.

MSc admission to the Respiratory Therapy programme will also be under CUET (PG)-2023.



Meanwhile, the resolution to set up the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies, passed in the 1014th Academic Council meeting of the university, was also approved on Friday, June 9. The centre would work on details of the Partition minutely and the unsung heroes.



Along with this, the incidents during the tragedy of the Partition of India will also be deeply studied and researched. An approval has also been given for the formation of the Tribal Studies Centre. It will be a multi-disciplinary centre with studies on various tribes of India.

In addition to the above, the establishment of the Hindu Studies Centre was also passed in the EC meeting. A Master's of Arts programme in Hindu studies will be started under the Centre for Hindu Studies.



Nod to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme

The Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) course from the academic session 2023-24 has also been approved by the EC, the statement said. This will be a four-year course as a pilot project, the university said.



DU's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Mahila College, Mata Sundari Mahila Mahavidyalaya and Jesus and Mary College have been granted approval for ITEP by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) from the session 2023-2024.



The education department of DU and eight colleges running the B El Ed course will apply for the ITEP course for the academic year 2024-2025.