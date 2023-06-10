The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release COMEDK Result 2023 today, June 10, 2023. Those candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org. The scorecards will be available at 11 am, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Steps to check COMEDK results 2023:

1. Visit the official website at comedk.org

2. On the home page, click on COMEDK Result 2023

3. Login with required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your COMEDK results will appear on the screen

6. Check and download for future reference

To recall, candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there is no negative marking. The exam was conducted on May 28 and the preliminary answer key for COMEDK UGET 2023 was released on May 30. Following this, the final answer key was out on June 6, 2023.

The exam was conducted for 22,000 seats in 153 member institutions of COMEDK and 55 private, self-financed universities under the ERA foundation. The test was organised online at 410 centres in over 180 towns and cities across India. Though it is conducted for admissions to engineering courses in private colleges of Karnataka, over 70% of those who attempt it are from outside Karnataka, officials had informed EdexLive.