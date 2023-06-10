Yes, the nature of postgraduation (PG) is evolving but so are options that can take you beyond PG, beyond this country even. So why not explore them?

Whether it's the forever-coveted government job or an opportunity that will take you across borders, every option could be potential to learn, unlearn and relearn. Here's a definitive list:



Government services and prestigious positions:

1) Civil Services Examination (CSE) and State Public Service Commissions (PSC): Unleash your potential and serve in top positions like IAS, IPS, and administrative roles in central and state governments

2) Staff Selection Commission (SSC): Open doors to Group B and Group C non-gazetted posts in central government departments and organisations

3) Banking Exams and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB): Explore recruitment opportunities in the banking sector and diverse roles in the Indian Railways, including engineering, administrative, and technical positions

4) Defence Exams and Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO): Join the armed forces through exams like CDS, NDA, and those conducted by the Indian Coast Guard. Additionally, the IB ACIO exam offers high-salaried positions in India's internal intelligence agency.

Pursue postgraduation abroad:

1) Graduate Record Examination (GRE): Unlock global opportunities with this widely accepted exam for advanced study at the master's or doctoral level. You can apply in countries like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and more

2) Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT): Gain admission to business-related graduate programs, including prestigious MBA programs. GMAT scores are also accepted in several countries from the USA, UK, France, Australia and even Indian Institutes like IIMs.

3) Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL): Measures the English language proficiency of non-native English speakers. The score is used by universities as part of their admission criteria to ensure candidates have the necessary language skills. It is accepted by universities in more than 150 countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and more.

4) International English Language Testing System (IELTS): Another globally recognized English language proficiency test accepted by universities and colleges worldwide. When deciding between IELTS and TOEFL, it's essential to check the specific requirements of the universities, colleges, or organisations you are applying to. Some institutions may accept both tests, while others may have a preference for one over the other.

Other alternatives:

1) Certificate courses: Enhance your skills through specialised online certificate courses offered by platforms like Udemy, Coursera, and renowned institutions like IIMs or IITs. These courses typically span a couple of months and focus on developing specific expertise. The industry also recognizes the value of these certificates.

2) Internship/Apprenticeship: Gain practical experience, and industry exposure, and build networks through internships or apprenticeship programs. Look for opportunities through LinkedIn, Internshala or college seniors who are working in your field of liking.

3) Freelancing: Embrace the freedom of independent work and leverage your expertise through freelance opportunities. Freelancing allows you to work on diverse projects, collaborate with different clients, and develop a portfolio of your work. It provides flexibility and the chance to refine your skills while earning an income.