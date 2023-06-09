Standardised central exams have been an integral part of educational systems in various countries, aiming to streamline the college admissions process and create a level playing field for students. As the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) seeks to consolidate multiple exams into one, it is worth exploring other nations, whose Global Opportunity Index, 2017-2021 was ranked by Milken Institute, that have successfully implemented similar patterns of centralised testing.

USA: SAT and ACT

- SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) and ACT (American College Testing) are standardised exams primarily used for college admissions in the United States of America. (Global opportunity index rank 3)

- These exams are not centralised exams administered by a government authority but are conducted by independent organisations.

- Both the exams are conducted multiple times throughout the year.

- SAT and ACT exams assess students' knowledge and skills in reading, writing, and mathematics. ACT includes an additional Science and English section.

- Scores from SAT and ACT are accepted by various universities outside the USA, including Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and Hong Kong.

China: Gaokao

- Gaokao, also known as the National College Entrance Examination, is the standardised entrance examination used for university admissions in China. (Global opportunity index rank 34)

- It is administered by the Ministry of Education in China and held in June.

- Gaokao is a standardised test format, covering different subjects, and is administered uniformly across different provinces in China.

- Gaokao scores are generally not directly accepted by universities in other countries for admission purposes.

South Korea: CSAT

- CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test), also known as Suneung, is a standardised test in South Korea taken by students in their final year of high school for undergraduate admission. (Global opportunity index rank 19)

- It covers a wide range of subjects like Gaokao, and is administered by the Korean Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE), a government agency.

- The test is usually conducted in November.

- CSAT is primarily used for domestic university admissions within South Korea.

Japan: Center Test

- Japan's National Center Test is a standardised examination for the university admission process. (Global opportunity index rank 9)

- The exam is administered uniformly across Japan by the National Center for University Entrance Examinations (NCUEE), an independent organisation operating under the jurisdiction of the National Institution for Academic Degrees and University Evaluation (NIAD-UE).

- Usually held in January over a period of two days.

- It consists of multiple-choice questions and covers subjects like Japanese language, mathematics, science, and more.

- Center Test scores are primarily used for university admissions within Japan.

----- Compiled by Mrittika Banerjee