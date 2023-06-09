Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, June 8, released the annual academic calendar for 2023-24, announcing that the schools in Andhra Pradesh, both government and private, will reopen for the current academic year on Monday, June 12, as per PTI reports.



The calendar released contains the academic schedule and the details of principals, teachers' duties, language club, labs, lesson plan format and guidelines, cultural activities and others that mention the day-to-day functioning of the schools in the state.



The chief minister also held a review meeting with the officials of the education department and issued instructions to them for ensuring that every mandal had two junior colleges, one for girls and another in co-education format, and for the upgradation high schools into junior colleges based on the enrollments, according to PTI sources.



Further, he instructed officials to train teachers on the use of interactive flat-panel (IFP) and how to send video content. The officials were also asked to take steps to equip all 45,000 schools with internet facilities.



During the meet, officials said that the representatives from several companies would offer demonstrations to engineering college faculty who will, in turn, train teachers.

They also apprised him that about 20,000 engineering students would undergo internships and later, train the teachers in using the panels, tabs, BYJU'S content and smart televisions every month.

Further, the CM directed officials to ensure 100 per cent gross enrollment ratio (GER) in schools.