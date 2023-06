Agriculture and Allied Sectors is a relatively new category that was introduced in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which was released on June 5, 2023. Located in New Delhi, Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) has topped the list followed by ICAR - National Dairy Research Institut in Haryana and Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

For the overall rankings, teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices are a few of the criteria that are considered. These ranks are coveted and prestigious.

Here's the list of top agricultural and allied sector institutes in India.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Agricultural and Allied Sectors category | Top 40 institutes

1) Indian Agricultural Research Institute - New Delhi - Delhi

2) ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute - Karnal - Haryana

3) Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana - Ludhiana - Punjab

4) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

5) Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

6) Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar - Bareilly - Uttar Pradesh

7) Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Fisheries University - Mumbai - Maharashtra

8) G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar - Pantnagar - Uttarakhand

9) Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science & Technology of Kashmir, Srinagar - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir

10) Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University - Hisar - Haryana

11) University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore - Bangalore - Karnataka

12) Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

13) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu

14) Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya - Kangra - Himachal Pradesh

15) Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur - Thrissur - Kerala

16) Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya - Nadia - West Bengal

17) Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan - Solan - Himachal Pradesh

18) Anand Agricultural University - Anand - Gujarat

19) Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat - Jorhat - Assam

20) Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Guntur - Guntur - Andhra Pradesh

21) Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University - Ludhiana - Punjab

22) Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Bhubaneswar - Khordha - Odisha

23) Annamalai University - Annamalainagar - Tamil Nadu

24) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management - Sonipat - Haryana

25) Kerala University of Fisheries & Ocean Studies - Kochi - Kerala

26) West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, Kolkata - Kolkata - West Bengal

27) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

28) University of Agricultural Sciences - Dharwad - Karnataka

29) Central Agricultural University - Imphal West - Manipur

30) Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

31) Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University - Tirupati - Andhra Pradesh

32) National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management - Hyderabad - Telangana

33) Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Samastipur - Samastipur - Bihar

34) Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences - Hisar - Haryana

35) Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture & Technology, Kumarganj, Ayodhya - Faizabad - Uttar Pradesh

36) Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri - Rahuri - Maharashtra

37) Karnataka Veterinary, Animal & Fisheries Science University, Nandinagar - Bidar - Karnataka

38) Junagadh Agricultural University - Junagadh - Gujarat

39) University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur - Raichur - Karnataka

40) Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University - Nagapattinam - Tamil Nadu