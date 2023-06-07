The apex body of Catholic priests, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), has voiced its concerns when it comes to the alleged attacks being made against the educational institutions that are run by churches in Kerala. It also requested the government to take steps as soon as possible to offer protection to these educational institutions, stated a report in PTI.

It is in connection with the suicide of a female student near Kottayam that these concerns were raised by the bishop's body. The atmosphere is quite tense at the engineering college run by the church and its vicinity since the suicide.

The statement from the bishop's body

KCBC issued a statement regarding the same and it expressed grief and concern over the suicide. It also expressed concern over the "planned" tension that is now prevailing on the college campus.

KCBC's President, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis extended his cooperation and stated that the church would lend whatever support needed for a fair investigation and asked the government to provide protection to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the college.

Protests ensue

A group of students protested against the management in Kanjirappally after the news of the suicide broke out. They alleged that the management was trying to sweep the issue under the rug by closing down the institution on a temporary basis.

More about the suicide

A resident of Ernakulam, Shraddha Satheesh, was found hanging in her hostel room and students alleged that she was harassed mentally by teachers.

Students' Federation of India (SFI), Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also took out separate protests march.