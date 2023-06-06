As per a Research and Markets report, the scope of the dental education market in the country will grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% between 2020 and 2025. This fact itself establishes firmly that dental education is surely going to see an upswing.

Hence, students, if you are looking at institutes in India, you might want to know which ones are the best. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were out yesterday, June 5 and there are 40 institutes featured in the Dental category. The top honours go to Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (Number one); Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, Karnataka (Number Two) and Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra (Number Three).

Which other institutes feature in the NIRF 2023 rankings? Below is the list.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 40 Dental institutes in India

1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

3) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra

4) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi - Delhi

5) AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru - Karnataka

6) SRM Dental College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

7) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

8) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore - Mangalore - Karnataka

9) Siksha 'O' Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

10) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

11) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru - Karnataka

12) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

13) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak - Haryana

14) MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bangalore - Karnataka

15) Govt. Dental College, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

16) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

17) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra

18) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

19) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai - Maharashtra

20) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

21) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

22) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad - Karnataka

23) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

24) Government Dental College, Bangalore - Bangalore - Karnataka

25) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

26) Vishnu Dental College, Bheemavaram - Bhimavaram - Andhra Pradesh

27) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam - Tamil Nadu

28) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru - Karnataka

29) Govt Dental College, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra

30) Christian Dental College - Ludhiana - Punjab

31) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

32) Govt Dental College, Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

33) Army College of Dental Sciences - Secunderabad - Telangana

34) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

35) KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences - Belgaum - Karnataka

36) Bapuji Dental College & Hospital - Davangere - Karnataka

37) Karnavati University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

38) Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra

39) Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed-to-be University) Dental College and Hospital - Pune - Maharashtra

40) Saraswati Dental College & Hospital - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh