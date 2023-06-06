Published: 06th June 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 40 Dental institutes of the country
Based in Chennai, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences tops the list
As per a Research and Markets report, the scope of the dental education market in the country will grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% between 2020 and 2025. This fact itself establishes firmly that dental education is surely going to see an upswing.
Hence, students, if you are looking at institutes in India, you might want to know which ones are the best. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were out yesterday, June 5 and there are 40 institutes featured in the Dental category. The top honours go to Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (Number one); Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, Karnataka (Number Two) and Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra (Number Three).
Which other institutes feature in the NIRF 2023 rankings? Below is the list.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 40 Dental institutes in India
1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
3) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra
4) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi - Delhi
5) AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru - Karnataka
6) SRM Dental College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
7) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
8) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore - Mangalore - Karnataka
9) Siksha 'O' Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
10) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
11) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru - Karnataka
12) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
13) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak - Haryana
14) MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bangalore - Karnataka
15) Govt. Dental College, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
16) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
17) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra
18) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
19) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai - Maharashtra
20) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
21) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
22) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad - Karnataka
23) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
24) Government Dental College, Bangalore - Bangalore - Karnataka
25) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
26) Vishnu Dental College, Bheemavaram - Bhimavaram - Andhra Pradesh
27) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam - Tamil Nadu
28) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru - Karnataka
29) Govt Dental College, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra
30) Christian Dental College - Ludhiana - Punjab
31) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
32) Govt Dental College, Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
33) Army College of Dental Sciences - Secunderabad - Telangana
34) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
35) KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences - Belgaum - Karnataka
36) Bapuji Dental College & Hospital - Davangere - Karnataka
37) Karnavati University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
38) Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra
39) Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed-to-be University) Dental College and Hospital - Pune - Maharashtra
40) Saraswati Dental College & Hospital - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh