Published: 06th June 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 100 institutes in the Management category
NIRF Rankings were released at around 11 am yesterday, June 5. Let's explore the category of Management
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad continues to soar high in the Management category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework which was released yesterday, June 5. The top IIM scored 83.20% to bag the first spot. Last year too, IIM Ahmedabad had bagged the top spot in the Management category. The second spot has been clinched by IIM Bangalore.
"The NIRF Ranking is the most credible ranking in India as far as institutions are concerned and this achievement is not just in the Indian space but in the global space. It is a testimony of the great contribution of our first-class faculty members, staff members, students and alumni. This is only the beginning of a great journey," said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, which ranked number three in the Management category.
Teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and perception were the parameters considered for this category.
Here's the full list of universities ranked in this category.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 100 in the Management category:
1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
3) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode - Kerala
4) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata - West Bengal
5) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
6) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
7) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra
8) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
9) XLRI-Xavier School of Management - Jamshedpur - Jharkhand
10) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
11) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
12) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak - Haryana
13) Management Development Institute - Gurugram - Haryana
14) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
15) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
16) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur - Rajasthan
17) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune - Maharashtra
18) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
19) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur - Uttarakhand
20) S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra
21) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studie - Mumbai - Maharashtra
22) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
23) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
24) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi - harkhand
25) Jamia Millia Islamia,New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
26) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong - Meghalaya
27) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi - Delhi
28) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
29) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh
30) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
31) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
32) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
33) Goa Institute of Management - Sanquelim - Goa
34) International Management Institute - New Delhi - Delhi
35) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
36) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab
37) MICA - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
38) Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh
39) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
40) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
41) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir
42) T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
43) Indian Institute of Management - Nagpur - Maharashtra
44) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad - Jharkhand
45) K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research - Mumbai - Suburban Maharashtra
46) XIIM University - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
47) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida - Uttar Pradesh
48) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh
49) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab
49) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
51) Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar - Amritsar - Punjab
52) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh
53) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya - Bihar
54) Institute of Rural Management Anand - Anand - Gujarat
55) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
56) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
57) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
58) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur - Odisha
59) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
60) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka
61) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
62) Great Lakes Institute of Management,Gurgaon - Gurgaon - Haryana
63) Fore School of Management - New Delhi - Delhi
64) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab
65) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
66) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi
67) International Management Institute - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
68) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh
69) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
70) International Management Institute - Kolkata - West Bengal
71) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
72) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon - Haryana
73) Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra
74) Krea University - Sri City, Chittoor - Andhra Pradesh
75) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala
76) National Institute of Bank Management - Pune - Maharashtra
77) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand
78) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
79) Manipal University Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan
80) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur - Rajasthan
81) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram - Haryana
82) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
83) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin - Kerala
84) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad - Telangana
85) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
86) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
87) Alliance University - Bengaluru - Karnataka
88) Jagan Institute of Management Studies - Delhi - Delhi
89) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
90) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai - Tamil Nadu
91) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
92) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
93) Tezpur University - Tezpur - Assam
94) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
95) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka
96) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi
97) National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management - Hyderabad - Telangana
98) Indian Institute of Management - Sirmaur - Himachal Pradesh
99) New Delhi Institute Of Management - Delhi - Delhi
100) Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology - Hisar - Haryana