Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad continues to soar high in the Management category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework which was released yesterday, June 5. The top IIM scored 83.20% to bag the first spot. Last year too, IIM Ahmedabad had bagged the top spot in the Management category. The second spot has been clinched by IIM Bangalore.

"The NIRF Ranking is the most credible ranking in India as far as institutions are concerned and this achievement is not just in the Indian space but in the global space. It is a testimony of the great contribution of our first-class faculty members, staff members, students and alumni. This is only the beginning of a great journey," said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, which ranked number three in the Management category.

Teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and perception were the parameters considered for this category.

Here's the full list of universities ranked in this category.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 100 in the Management category:

1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

3) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode - Kerala

4) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata - West Bengal

5) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

6) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

7) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra

8) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

9) XLRI-Xavier School of Management - Jamshedpur - Jharkhand

10) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

11) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

12) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak - Haryana

13) Management Development Institute - Gurugram - Haryana

14) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

15) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

16) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur - Rajasthan

17) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune - Maharashtra

18) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

19) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur - Uttarakhand

20) S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra

21) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studie - Mumbai - Maharashtra

22) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

23) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

24) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi - harkhand

25) Jamia Millia Islamia,New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

26) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong - Meghalaya

27) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi - Delhi

28) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

29) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh

30) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

31) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

32) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

33) Goa Institute of Management - Sanquelim - Goa

34) International Management Institute - New Delhi - Delhi

35) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

36) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab

37) MICA - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

38) Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh

39) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

40) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

41) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir

42) T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

43) Indian Institute of Management - Nagpur - Maharashtra

44) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

45) K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research - Mumbai - Suburban Maharashtra

46) XIIM University - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

47) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida - Uttar Pradesh

48) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh

49) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab

49) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

51) Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar - Amritsar - Punjab

52) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh

53) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya - Bihar

54) Institute of Rural Management Anand - Anand - Gujarat

55) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

56) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

57) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

58) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur - Odisha

59) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

60) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

61) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

62) Great Lakes Institute of Management,Gurgaon - Gurgaon - Haryana

63) Fore School of Management - New Delhi - Delhi

64) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab

65) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

66) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi

67) International Management Institute - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

68) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh

69) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

70) International Management Institute - Kolkata - West Bengal

71) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

72) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon - Haryana

73) Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra

74) Krea University - Sri City, Chittoor - Andhra Pradesh

75) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala

76) National Institute of Bank Management - Pune - Maharashtra

77) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand

78) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

79) Manipal University Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan

80) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur - Rajasthan

81) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram - Haryana

82) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

83) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin - Kerala

84) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad - Telangana

85) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

86) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

87) Alliance University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

88) Jagan Institute of Management Studies - Delhi - Delhi

89) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

90) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai - Tamil Nadu

91) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

92) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

93) Tezpur University - Tezpur - Assam

94) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

95) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka

96) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi

97) National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management - Hyderabad - Telangana

98) Indian Institute of Management - Sirmaur - Himachal Pradesh

99) New Delhi Institute Of Management - Delhi - Delhi

100) Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology - Hisar - Haryana