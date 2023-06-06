As many as 22 universities from Tamil Nadu have featured in the top 100 list of the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2023 in the University category, which was released on Monday, June 5, by the Union Education Ministry.

Though the number of universities on the list has increased to 22 this year against last year's 21, however, the performance of the majority of the state universities has dropped, creating concern among the academicians.

At least nine state universities have secured ranks in the top 100 list in the Universities category of NIRF. However, apart from Anna University, Bhrathidasan University and Periyar University, the ranking of all other state universities has dropped.

Anna University ranked 20th last year but it has improved its performance to 14 this year while Periyar University has climbed up the ladder from 63 to 59 this year. Bharathidasan University has improved its performance from 57 to 41 this year.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is a new entrant in the list at 93rd position. Apart from these three, rankings of all state universities have slipped significantly.

The University of Madras slipped 11 ranks from 39 to 50 this year. Bharathiar University dropped to 21 against last year's 15th position, while Manonmaniam Sundaranar University slipped to 83rd rank from 80th last year. Madurai Kamaraj University has dropped one slot from 52 to 53rd rank while Alagappa University has slipped from 28 to 30th rank this year.

Academicians have cited a shortage of funds, lack of infrastructure and focus on research work as the major reasons behind the deterioration in performance.

The education experts opine

"Majority of the state universities are struggling to manage their day-to-day expenses. Amid such circumstances, how can we focus on improving our NIRF ranking," said the vice-chancellor of one of the state universities.

In the Overall category, 18 institutions from Tamil Nadu have featured in the top 100 list.

IIT Madras continues to soar high

For the fifth consecutive year, the Indian Institute fo Technology (IIT) Madras has held on its No 1 ranking in the Overall and Engineering plus, in the Research Institutions category, IIT Madras was ranked 2, retaining last year's position.

V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras said, "All this has been made possible by the tireless efforts of the outstanding quality of faculty and students of the institute, staff who have contributed significantly to the institute's continuous progress, and unwavering support from our alumni across the world"

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) also improved from 18th to 17th rank this year in the Overall category.

In the College category, Presidency College, Chennai has retained its third rank in the entire country followed by PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore in fourth position.

When it comes to College category

This year, 35 colleges from TN are in the top 100 in the College category while last year the figure was 32.

"We worked really hard to retain our position as the third-best college in the country. Several measures have been taken to improve our graduation outcome, perception and other factors," said R Raman, Principal of Presidency College to TNIE.

In the Medical category, Christian Medical College was ranked 3 while state-run Madras Medical College (MMC) secured 11th rank. Last year, MMC was ranked 12th on the list. There are eight colleges from the state in the top 100 list in the Medical category.