The students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara, also known as Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara, who had summer holidays starting May 15, returned to the campus to find that the staff had broken the locks of their dormitory rooms and placed the clothes and other belongings of students in another room. With their semesters starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, the students are now returning to their campus, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Parents get involved

On returning to the hostels, the students discovered that their clothes and belongings were missing. They approached the staff for answers but were met with disrespectful replies. The students informed their parents about the incident and their parents took the matter seriously and alleged mismanagement. They questioned how the students’ hostel rooms were broken into and their clothes, certificates and other items were thrown into another room. Expressing their concern they commented, “How can the students prepare to write their exams while they have to search for their belongings.”

The official word

The authorities of RGUKT have refuted the claims in a press release. The Office of the Chief Warden, referring to a notice issued on May 5, had said the summer vacation would commence on May 15, and all students were instructed to take their belongings with them. Accordingly, the parents came to the campus and collected their belongings along with the children. Additionally, the authorities also stated that no students had left any original certificates in their room and the items left behind were deemed useless.

The campus, which houses approximately 9,000 students across 2,755 rooms, undergoes cleaning and repairs during the summer break. In this case, the student’s belongings were found in a couple of rooms and they were placed in a separate room. Therefore, the authorities deemed the students’ claims as baseless.

The release also added that for the convenience of the students, the vice-chancellor and the director had arranged for bus facilities in collaboration with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials to transport students to their hometowns from the main gate. Furthermore, vehicles were arranged to transport students’ luggage from the hostels to the main gate. The release also suggested that the allegations made were attempts to tarnish the reputation of the university.

In a statement, Director Professor Satish Kumar emphasised the importance of considering the facts rather than succumbing to baseless allegations.