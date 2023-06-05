It is World Environment Day today, June 5! And we just have to ask ourselves, which are the most green and clean campuses in India? Campuses that put to practice initiatives like waste management and rainwater harvesting and are harnessing the power of the sun to make their campus a green one.

Here's a list of institutes in India that have successfully accomplished the same:

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi

This leading research institution is dedicated to sustainable development, energy efficiency and environmental conservation, of course, its campus has green buildings, renewable energy installations and wastewater treatment systems.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The campus has eco-friendly transportation systems and water conservation techniques and makes it a point to promote research and innovation in green technologies and sustainable practices.

Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, Telangana

Not only equipped with waste-management systems and an eco-friendly campus design, it also is known for incorporating sustainability principles in its curriculum and research.

Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) University, Ahmedabad

The institute lays a lot of emphasis on environmentally conscious architecture, urban planning and landscape design. It also incorporates sustainable design elements, rainwater harvesting and green spaces.