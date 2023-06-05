Published: 05th June 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 50 research institutes of India
In the top 10 research institutes this year, IITs make up seven of them
Following last year’s trend, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) has claimed the first position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for 2023 in the “Research Institutions” category.
This is the third consecutive year that IISc Bangalore has occupied the top rank among research institutes in India – the institute has been the top-ranked research institution according to NIRF rankings ever since the category was introduced in 2021.
The top 10 ranks in this category have been dominated by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with IIT Madras (second rank), IIT Delhi (third rank), IIT Bombay (fourth rank), IIT Kharagpur (fifth rank), IIT Kanpur (sixth rank), IIT Roorkee (seventh rank), and IIT Guwahati (ninth rank).
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia Islamia University have also made it the top 20 universities for research this year, ranking 18th rank and 20th positions respectively.
Here's a complete list of varsities featured in the Research
NIRF Ranking 2023: Research category | Top 50
1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru - Karnataka
2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
3) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
4) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
6) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
7) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
8) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
9) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam
10) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra
11) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu
12) Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh
13) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
14) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
15) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra
16) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
17) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi
18) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi
19) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal
20) Jamia Millia Islamia,New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
21) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
22) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
23) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
24) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad - Jharkhand
25) Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
26) Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan
27) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra
28) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
29) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha
30) Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research - Bengaluru - Karnataka
31) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
32) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
33) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
34) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab
35) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal
36) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
37) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra
38) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
39) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
40) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal
41) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka
42) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
43) Alagappa University - Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu
44) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
45) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
46) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab
47) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
48) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bangalore - Karnataka
49) Siksha 'O' Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
50) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali - Mohali - Punjab