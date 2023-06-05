Following last year’s trend, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) has claimed the first position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for 2023 in the “Research Institutions” category.

This is the third consecutive year that IISc Bangalore has occupied the top rank among research institutes in India – the institute has been the top-ranked research institution according to NIRF rankings ever since the category was introduced in 2021.

The top 10 ranks in this category have been dominated by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with IIT Madras (second rank), IIT Delhi (third rank), IIT Bombay (fourth rank), IIT Kharagpur (fifth rank), IIT Kanpur (sixth rank), IIT Roorkee (seventh rank), and IIT Guwahati (ninth rank).

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia Islamia University have also made it the top 20 universities for research this year, ranking 18th rank and 20th positions respectively.

Here's a complete list of varsities featured in the Research

NIRF Ranking 2023: Research category | Top 50

1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru - Karnataka

2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

3) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

4) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

6) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

7) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

8) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

9) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam

10) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra

11) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu

12) Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh

13) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

14) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

15) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra

16) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

17) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi

18) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi

19) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal

20) Jamia Millia Islamia,New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

21) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

22) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

23) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

24) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

25) Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

26) Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan

27) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra

28) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

29) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha

30) Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research - Bengaluru - Karnataka

31) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

32) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

33) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

34) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab

35) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal

36) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

37) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra

38) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

39) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

40) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal

41) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka

42) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

43) Alagappa University - Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu

44) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

45) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

46) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab

47) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

48) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bangalore - Karnataka

49) Siksha 'O' Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

50) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali - Mohali - Punjab