The eighth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) were released today, June 5 and for the fifth time, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras remained the country’s top-ranked educational institute followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

As per the ranking released by the Union Minister of State of Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Delhi University (DU)’s Miranda House emerged as the top college for the seventh time in a row. Under the university category, IISc Bengaluru emerged as the top institute, followed by JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jadavpur University, and Banaras Hindu University.

The institutions were ranked under 13 categories — Overall, University, Colleges, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture, Dental, research, agriculture, and innovation. Further, they were evaluated on five broad generic parameters including teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.



The agriculture and allied sector category was included in NIRF for the first time this year.



Here are the list of rankings:

NIRF Rankings 2023: Overall



1. IIT Madras



2. IISc Bangalore



3. IIT Delhi



4. IIT Bombay



5. IIT Kanpur



6. AIIMS, New Delhi



7. IIT Kharagpur



8. IIT Roorkee



9. IIT Guwahati



10. JNU, New Delhi



NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Universities



1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru



2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi



3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi



4. Jadavpur University Kolkata



5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi



6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal



7. Amrita Vishwa VidyapeethamCoimbatore



8. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore



9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh



10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad





NIRF Rankings 2023: Engineering



1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras



2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi



3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay



4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur



5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee



6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur



7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati



8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad



9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli



10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata





NIRF Rankings 2023: Management top institutes



1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad



2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore



3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode



4. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta



5. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi



6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow



7. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai



8. Indian Institute of Management Indore



9. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur



10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay





NIRF Rankings 2023: Pharmacy



1. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad



2. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi



3. Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani



4. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty



5. Institute of Chemical TechnologyMumbai



6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and ResearchMohali



7. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru



8. Panjab University, Chandigarh



9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal



10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore





NIRF Rankings 2023: Colleges



1. Miranda House, New Delhi



2. Hindu College, New Delhi



3. Presidency College, Chennai



4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore



5. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata



6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi



7. Loyola College, Chennai



8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata



9. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi



10. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi





NIRF Rankings 2023: Law



1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru



2. National Law University, New Delhi



3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad



4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata



5. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi





NIRF Rankings 2023: Architecture and Planning



1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee



2. National Institute of Technology Calicut



3. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur



4. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli



5. School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi





NIRF Rankings 2023: Medical colleges



1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi



2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh



3. Christian Medical College, Vellore



4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore



5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry





NIRF Rankings 2023: Dental colleges



1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai



2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal



3. Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune



4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi



5. AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru





NIRF Rankings: Research institutions



1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru



2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras



3) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi



4) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay



5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur





NIRF Rankings 2023: Agriculture and Allied Sectors



1) Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi



2. National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal



3. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana



4. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi



5. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.



NIRF Rankings 2023: Innovation



1. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur



2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras



3. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad



4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi



5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee



6. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru



7. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay



8. Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram



9. National Institute of Technology Calicut



10. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi