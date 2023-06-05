The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 rankings have been announced, and the results come as no surprise, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras securing the top position for the fifth consecutive year. In addition, according to PTI reports, the Ministry of Education has ranked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru as the best university.

IISc Bengaluru has also claimed the second spot in the "overall" category, followed by IIT Delhi. As expected, IIT Madras has maintained its position at the pinnacle of engineering institutions for eight consecutive years, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

Regarding colleges, Miranda House of Delhi University (DU) has secured the first place, with Hindu College of Delhi University taking the second spot, and Presidency College of Chennai ranking third.

According to the PTI report, IISc Bengaluru has been recognised as the top institution for research, while IIT Kanpur has been ranked as the best institution for innovation.

In the realm of management colleges, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has attained the top rank, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

Furthermore, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, has been ranked as the leading institution for pharmacy, with Jamia Hamdard and BITS Pilani securing the second and third positions, respectively.

Lastly, in the field of law colleges, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has secured the top position, followed by the National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.