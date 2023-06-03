The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 will be conducted tomorrow, June 4. The admit cards for the exam were released by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati). The admit cards can be downloaded from JEE Advanced’s official website.

Things to carry into the examination hall

The candidates must have the following documents on their person while appearing for the JEE Advanced exam:

1) Admit cards

2) Valid original photo ID issued by the government (Aadhaar card, passport, drivers’ license, school/college ID, voter ID, PAN card)

Candidates who do not have any of these documents will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates are also not allowed to carry log table books, blank papers, writing pads, pencil boxes and pouches, and calculators into the exam hall.

As for stationery, the candidate must carry a black ballpoint pen with a transparent body, pencils and erasers.

Electronic items like wristwatches, mobile phones and earphones are not allowed into the exam hall.

The candidates are allowed to carry water bottles into the centre.

Dress code

The candidates must wear short-sleeved clothes and open footwear. Clothes with long sleeves and/or big buttons, veils, salwars, jewellery or charms are not allowed.

Miscellaneous instructions

Candidates must comply with the identity verification performed by the invigilator as well as IIT representatives at the exam centre, as well as the compulsory frisking process.

Impersonation, cheating, and other unfair means are serious offences, and might even lead to legal and disciplinary action against the candidate, if they are found guilty.

It is recommended that candidates reach the centres well in advance of the exam time to finish all the formalities like ID verification and frisking quickly, that is, before 9 am for Paper 1 and 2.30 pm for Paper 2. Candidates arriving after the examination begins will not be allowed into the exam centre.

Moreover, no candidate can leave the examination hall before 12 pm for Paper 1 and before 5.30 pm for Paper 2.

It is compulsory that candidates appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, as failing to do so will result in their disqualification.