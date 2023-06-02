For all those students who failed Class X, the integrated school education department of Tamil Nadu will initiate a continuous learning scheme, which will go on till June 30, to aid them when it comes to attempting the supplementary exams. From 9 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday and from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays, these are the timings of the classes, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The aim of the scheme is that all those students who were unable to appear for the Class X examinations or were unable to score well attempt the supplementary exams and all the necessary assistance needed to attempt the same is provided to them.

All schools have also been instructed by the director of the integrated education department to convene a meeting of the three-tier school committee on Monday, June 5, to deliberate on these classes. The field officers need to make sure that a timetable for these classes is adhered to and on a weekly basis, tests are being organised.

What else do the schools need to do?

The circular from the director also stated that it is the responsibility of the school management to offer morning and evening snacks to these students while the headmaster is in charge of their safety. Under the innovate activities scheme, Rs 280 per student has been released and the total cost of the project is two crore.

The supplementary exams, as announced by the directorate of government examinations, will be organised from June 27 to July 4.

The state board students of Tamil Nadu bagged a pass percentage of 91.39 and the pass percentage of government schools was 87.45 in the Class X exams.