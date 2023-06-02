Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is collaborating with HCLTech and they, together, are going to work in the field of petroleum engineering and earth sciences, as stated in a report by PTI.

Jointly, IIT Kharagpur and HCLTech will be coming up with sustainable solutions which will try and look into difficult bottlenecks that plague the industry of petroleum. This includes problems like reduction of carbon footprint. The aim of the solution that they will develop together is to offer groundbreaking sustainable solutions towards new zero, stated a statement released on Thursday, June 1.

"We are pleased to work with HCLTech on this path-breaking initiative. Academia and industry need to forge such symbiotic partnerships that will be instrumental in advancing research and innovation in technology, besides creating a skilled workforce," IIT-Kharagpur's Dean (R&D) Chandan Chakraborty said.

"Joint activities in research and knowledge development have tremendous potential for creating economic and social impact on society," he added.

As per the agreement, students will be provided opportunities by HCLTech while IIT Kharagpur research scholars will take up internships and projects at the company. They will also have up-to-date technology to come up with solutions, the statement said.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with IIT-Kharagpur, which is focused on developing advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry using cutting-edge technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, Industry 4. 0, digital engineering, and cloud computing," said Ajay Bahl, HCLTech's Chief Growth Officer, Americas — Mega Industries.

"We aim to introduce eco-friendly solutions that promote innovation, optimise value and prioritise low-carbon sustainability within the industry," he added.