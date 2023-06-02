The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the timetable for the CBSE Supplementary Exams yesterday, June 1, on their website. This exam is for students who failed to clear the Class X and Class XII CBSE final exams.

The official date sheet reveals that the Class X Supplementary Exams will begin on July 17 and will be held till July 22. The Class XII Supplementary Exams, on the other hand, will be held on July 17 in all subjects. The exams will commence at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm on all days of the exam.

Students appearing for the Supplementary Exam can download the timetables for Class X and Class XII through the following steps:

1) Go to the official website of the CBSE (cbse.gov.in)

2) Click on the “Main Website”

3) Click on the link for the Datesheets for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class X or XII, depending on which one you are appearing for

4) You will be redirected to a PDF of the timetable, which you can download and/or print

The results of the Board exams, which took place from February 13 to April 5, were declared on May 12. The exam saw a pass percentage of 93.12, with 93 per cent of students clearing Class X and 83 per cent of students clearing Class XII.