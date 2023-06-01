The Schools of Eminence set up across Punjab by the state government will be a harbinger of a bright future for the students, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday, May 31. Interacting with the students studying in the Schools of Eminence across the state via video conference, Mann said that the schools are a new experiment in the state aimed at ensuring the holistic development of students, as stated in a report by PTI.



Further, he said, this is a step forward towards providing a good learning experience for the students to excel in various fields. As per an official statement, Mann said that these schools are equipped with ultra-modern infrastructure and provide the best quality education to students. Moreover, about 117 Schools of Eminence have been set up in 23 districts, he added.

Speaking about this, he said, these schools focus on preparing the students for five professional and competitive courses, including engineering, law, commerce, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and National Defence Academy (NDA). Asserting that these schools will set a new benchmark in quality education, Mann also announced that the government will felicitate the best-performing schools of eminence across the state.

Feedback sessions

The chief minister also asked the students about their experience in the school, adding that he will be holding such meetings regularly to take feedback from them. Additionally, he said that the state government will ensure frequent study tours for the students at places of importance across the state. This will help the students to acquaint themselves with the rich cultural legacy of the state and the advancements being made in varied fields, Mann said.