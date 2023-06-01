With only few days left to prepare for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Advanced), JEE coaches advise students to stay calm and motivated. With the right attitude and the right tips, it is not difficult to crack the exam, they say.

Pieces of syllabus

MN Rao, a JEE coach, suggests that students shouldn't panic about completing the syllabus. "Instead of preparing 100% of the syllabus, students should focus on completing 70% of it," he says, adding that the 70% should constitute those chapters that have carried the maximum weightage in question papers of the last five years.

Working on the problems

"Consistent practice is key to success in JEE Advanced. Students should solve as many problems as possible and revise the concepts regularly. They should also take mock tests and analyse their performance to identify their strengths and weaknesses," says Suresh M, Managing Partner, Scholar Spectra Educational Coaching Institute, Puducherry.



No exertion!

At the same time, Rao advises students to stick to a limited number of books and not unnecessarily go through a number of study materials. He also advises students against spending too much time at coaching centres. "Coaching centres conduct grand tests for six hours almost every day, which leaves no time for self-study," he states.

Accuracy on the D-day

Experts suggest that students should focus on accuracy rather than concentrating on finishing the question paper. "JEE Advanced rewards accuracy over speed. Students should focus on getting the right answer rather than rushing to complete the paper. They should read the questions carefully and understand them before attempting to solve them," Suresh tells.

Negativity at bay

Rao adds that students should focus on attempting 50% of the question paper with 100% accuracy from the 70% of the portion that they have prepared. "Even if they score 40%, it is enough to make them eligible for a seat," he tells. Rao says that attempting all the questions with anxiety will not help as there is negative marking, which should be avoided. "If the paper is hard, it is hard for everyone. One should not panic and try to solve everything," he states.

Wary of time

Students should learn to manage their time efficiently during the exam, Suresh says. He advises students to solve the easier questions first and then move on to the difficult ones. He also cautions against spending too much time on any one question.

Breaks are the best

Though the preparation is hectic and tough, the experts advise students to take recreational breaks. "Students should also take breaks and engage in activities that they enjoy to avoid burnout," Suresh says.