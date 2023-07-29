In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of teaching vernacular languages in India. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has made it a priority to promote the use of vernacular languages in education. The NEP states that "the mother tongue or the regional language should be the language of instruction up to at least the primary stage".

While it has asked for the promotion of vernacular languages, the hiring of teachers takes a backseat. Sample this, for a country as vast as India, there is a shortage of 1.1 million teachers in vernacular languages.

There are a number of reasons why teaching in vernacular languages is important. First, it helps to ensure that all students have access to quality education, regardless of their linguistic background. Second, it helps to preserve and promote India's rich linguistic diversity. Third, it helps students to develop a deeper understanding of their own culture and heritage.

Here's what the need is for now:

- The need to train teachers in how to teach effectively in vernacular languages

- The need to create a supportive environment for the use of vernacular languages in schools

Challenges

Train teachers: There is a need to train teachers in how to teach effectively in vernacular languages. This can be done by providing in-service training and by offering specialised courses in vernacular language instruction

Change attitudes: There is a need to change attitudes towards vernacular languages. This can be done by raising awareness of the benefits of vernacular language instruction and by challenging the belief that English is the only language of opportunity