The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is scheduled to conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 tomorrow, Saturday, July 30. This is the July session exam.

The exam will be held online, in a proctored manner. Notably, ICSI held a compulsory mock test on July 27 to familiarise candidates with the remote proctoring process and CSEET format.

The institute has also opened the registration window for the next session of CSEET 2023, which is the November session. Interested candidates can register online through the official website icsi.edu.

The last date to register is October 15. Candidates who have successfully completed the senior secondary (10+2) or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply.

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official website icsi.edu

2. Click on the Latest@ICSI—Students link on the home page.

3. Click on the CSEET November 2023 registration link

4. Enter the required credentials and register

5. Login and move forward with the application process

6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

7. Submit and download the completed form

8. Take a printout for future reference

The CSEET November 2023 exam is expected to take place on November 4. The exam is meant for enrolling into the CS Executive programme.