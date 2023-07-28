The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee held its convocation for 2023 today, July 28. A total of 1,916 degrees were awarded to students, comprising 1,077 undergraduates (UGs), 685 master's and 154 PhDs. Dattatri Salagame, CEO and President, Bosch Global Software Technology, was the chief guest of the event.

Salagame delivered the convocation address, while the degrees and the medals were given away by Professor KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee. A total of 125 medals and cash prizes were also distributed among 155 students, according to a press release by the institute.

Additionally, the recipients were honoured with 46 gold medals, including the prestigious President Gold Medal, Director Gold Medal and President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, along with various department gold medals. Besides, eight other medals were awarded, including the institute silver medal, the institute bronze medal and several donor-instituted medals.

"As the higher education sector continues to evolve, institutions like IIT Roorkee must continue to adapt and innovate...It’s fulfilling to note that IIT Roorkee sets an example for other institutions to follow and contributes significantly to the development of the world," the chief guest said.

"IIT Roorkee's focus on encouraging graduates to continue learning and be ready for constant changes is not only beneficial for individual growth but also for the nation as a whole," Prof Kant added. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors; Prof UP Singh, Deputy Director and Prof Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs of IIT Roorkee were also present during the event.