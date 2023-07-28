Founder of Arundhati Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, stated that they are offering all sorts of medical facilities free of cost in its 400-bedded hospital located at Dundigal, Hyderabad. To date, 5,210 free surgeries were successfully carried out. Motivated by the Gift A Smile initiative the institute decided to provide free medical services to the poor and needy.

A special cardiology department has been set up with the super speciality medical facilities, as part of which, free ECG, 2D Echo and cath lab tests are provided. All types of medical tests and continuous medical support are provided under the leadership of an expert cardiology medical team.

The hospital also offers expensive medical tests such as MRI scanning, CT scan, ultrasound scanning, X-ray, endoscopy and dialysis centre, and provides related medical assistance free of cost. Apart from these, free surgical treatments are provided to correct vision defects and eyeglasses are given free of cost. Special arrangements have been made for maternal and child care in the gynaecology department of Arundhati Hospital.

Along with this, all other types of medical facilities like laparoscopy surgery, infertility treatment, family planning and other medical services are provided for free.

In addition to these, other free medical facilities available are :

1) General Medicine Department with MICU facility with ventilator

2) Specialised Neurology Department

3) Diabetology

4) Pulmonology

5) Dermatology well equipped in cosmetology, hair fall treatment and all types of medical treatments for skin diseases

6) Gastroenterology

7) NICU & PICU (Neonatal) services provided with the intention of providing free medical care to children

All these free facilities are available 24/7 for the benefit of the needy.