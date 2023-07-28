A government school teacher was suspended after he was accused of forcing students to give him a massage. The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.

The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, July 27, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Gupta said on Friday, July 28. He was suspended after the Block Education Officer (BEO) submitted a report in this regard, as per a report by PTI.



The concerned Cluster Educational Coordinator has also been served a notice and further inquiry was underway, Gupta said. The incident came to light after the family members of a few students alleged that the teacher asked their children to give him a massage and beat them if they refused.

In Uttar Pradesh

In a similar incident, the headmaster of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh was suspended for allegedly indulging in obscenity in a drunken state, as per a report by IANS. After a video of his actions went viral on social media, the BEO conducted an inquiry into the matter.

Several parents also alleged that it was not the first time that the headmaster had indulged in such acts. A few parents also claimed that girls had stopped attending school due to such behaviour of the headmaster. A further inquiry into this matter is also underway.