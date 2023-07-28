Seven students of the Moraji Desai Residential School in Gundlupete, Karnataka, fell ill after consuming the hostel food on Thursday, July 27. The students complained of stomach aches and were immediately shifted to the primary health care centre in Horeyala.

G Mallikarjun, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department immediately visited the hospital and took stock of the situation. Doctors clarified that there was no need to worry and pacified the enraged parents who were worried about their kids' health. The deputy director assured them that he would look into the issue seriously and ensure such incidents are never repeated, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Notably, as construction work at the residential school is ongoing, over 250 students were shifted and housed at the Garagahanalli Moraji Desai School hostel. Just a week ago, over 45 students had fallen ill after consuming chicken meals at the Moraji Desai Residential School located in Yadavanahalli, which is also in Gundlupete. The children were admitted to government hospitals in Gundlupete and Begur after they complained of stomach pain and vomiting.

These incidents are commonplace

Last month, over 150 children from a school in the West Champaran district of Bihar fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the government over this incident. Reportedly, there was a supervisory lapse, due to which, food cooked in an unhygienic manner was served to the students and they fell ill.